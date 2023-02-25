MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

