Jefferies Financial Group Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $60.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

