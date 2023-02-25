CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.
CoStar Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44.
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
