CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

