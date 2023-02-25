Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.