Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $35.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

BMBL stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

