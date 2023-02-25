Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $67.86 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $67,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

