Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $327.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $453.03.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

