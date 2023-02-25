Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,358,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

