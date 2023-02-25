Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.19 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 182,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $8,824,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

