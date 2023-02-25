United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $249.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.41. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,432,209. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,795 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

