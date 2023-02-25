JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $73.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NetApp Trading Down 1.3 %

NTAP stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

