NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $62.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NetApp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 388,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

