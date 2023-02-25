4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 196,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 277,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Specifically, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,829 shares of company stock worth $1,509,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

