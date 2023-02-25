Ergoteles LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

NYSE:KBH opened at $35.20 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

