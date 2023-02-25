Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
BLZE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Backblaze Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
