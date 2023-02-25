Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BLZE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 81,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

