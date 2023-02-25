CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $68.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Stephens raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.