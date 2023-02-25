CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $68.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Stephens raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $85.37.
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
