JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CSGP stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $320,866,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.