Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TNL opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

