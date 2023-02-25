LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. LivaNova also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LivaNova by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

