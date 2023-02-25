Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of ATKR opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,402 shares of company stock worth $5,073,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

