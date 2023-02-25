Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 79,429 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 278,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 212,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.