Aviva PLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,620 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

