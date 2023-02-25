Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lowered by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

