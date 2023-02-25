Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

