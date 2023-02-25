Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 157 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $36,118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.