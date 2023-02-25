Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 35,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

PXD opened at $196.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $190.99 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

