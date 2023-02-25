MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,244 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

