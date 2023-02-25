Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

