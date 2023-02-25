Cowen Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $76.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

EXAS stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

