Jeffrey Buckley Sells 4,636 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

