Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.