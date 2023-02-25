INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $676.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

