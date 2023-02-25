INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:INDT opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $676.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.
INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.
Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.