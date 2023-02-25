Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Down 4.2 %

QTWO stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Q2 has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.