HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $75,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE:DNB opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

