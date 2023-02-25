Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.