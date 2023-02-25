Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

ALL stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

