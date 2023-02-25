Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.32. 9,219,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,073,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
