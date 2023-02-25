EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.