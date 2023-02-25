Centiva Capital LP Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

