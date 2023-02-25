OLO’s (OLO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

OLO Trading Down 7.5 %

OLO stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. OLO has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of OLO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in OLO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

