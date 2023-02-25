Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading 9.6% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 79,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 398,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 143,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vericel by 33.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

