Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $63,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,404,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 7.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

