Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

