Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.08 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

