Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.94%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

