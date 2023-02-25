Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

