Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $417.42 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.49 and a 200-day moving average of $398.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

