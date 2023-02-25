Credit Suisse AG Has $8.02 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,432,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

