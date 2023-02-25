Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10,753.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 419,387 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

