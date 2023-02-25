UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

UDR Stock Down 1.3 %

UDR stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.